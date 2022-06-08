Four men gunned down in Cape Town supermarket

Gunmen fatally shot four men inside the Madiba Supermarket in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Tuesday night.

Three victims died in the store while the fourth succumbed to his injuries in hospital, said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

The motive for the shooting, which took place at about 7pm, is under investigation by detectives from the organised crime unit.

The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111 or via MySAPSApp.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.