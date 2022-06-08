×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Four men gunned down in Cape Town supermarket

08 June 2022 - 08:56 By TimesLIVE
The motive for the shooting is under investigation by detectives from the organised crime unit. Stock photo.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation by detectives from the organised crime unit. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Gunmen fatally shot four men inside the Madiba Supermarket in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Tuesday night.

Three victims died in the store while the fourth succumbed to his injuries in hospital, said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

The motive for the shooting, which took place at about 7pm, is under investigation by detectives from the organised crime unit.

The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111 or via MySAPSApp.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Debris from Russian space rocket seen falling to earth over Johannesburg South Africa
  2. Fewer people will qualify for the R350 grant going forward — see if you do South Africa
  3. Employee describes burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm Investigations
  4. OBITUARY | Long John Berks: mensch, change-maker, SA radio legend News
  5. WATCH | CCTV footage purports to show burglary at Ramaphosa's house South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary