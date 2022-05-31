WATCH | ‘While you’re watching TV your neighbours are gunned down’

Khayelitsha has joined Delft and Manenberg in the top three areas falling victim to mass shootings, leaving residents wondering if they can remain in the area.

Since March, there have been at least four mass shootings in the area, leaving residents worried about gangs and an apparent extortion racket fueling the shootings.

On May 23 the area was rocked by the fatal shooting of three siblings while a fourth family member had gone shopping.

“I am the last sibling remaining. I lost all my siblings in one day,” the woman who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal told TimesLIVE.

Another family member said the family was considering relocating.

“We’re not scared, we are terrified. We are gradually coming to the conclusion about leaving here,” said one relative.