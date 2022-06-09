DNA delays Gardee case, another month in jail for Sipho Mkhatshwa

Delays in obtaining DNA results, ballistics and cellphone records have pushed the trial of three men accused of the kidnap-murder of IT graduate Hillary Gardee to next month.

The bail application by one of the accused, Sipho Mkhatshwa, has also been delayed by a month.

Prosecutor advocate Ntsika Mpolweni told the Mbombela court the state required a postponement because they still need to finalise DNA results, citing a backlog of about a week at the laboratory as their machines had broken down.

They are also waiting for ballistic reports and cellphone records analyses.

“The Cyber Crimes Act prolongs the process to obtain cellphone records,” Mpolweni said.

The director of public protections still had to make a decision on whether the case would be tried in the regional or high court.