Paediatrician Tim de Maayer back at work, department vows to address issues he raised

Paediatric gastroenterologist Dr Tim De Maayer has been reinstated in his post at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, the Gauteng health department said on Friday.

De Maayer was suspended by the hospital, shocking the medical fraternity and prompting a call for a show of support for him. His suspension followed an open letter published in the Daily Maverick about “horrendous conditions” at state hospitals.

Provincial health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi on Friday met the hospital CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi, the head of the department of paediatrics and child health Prof Ashraf Coovadia and De Maayer on Friday.

Mokgethi convened the meeting to engage on the matter regarding the precautionary suspension of De Maayer.

“The MEC wishes to inform the public that the meeting was fruitful, and the matter has been resolved amicably,” said provincial health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

She added that De Maayer had returned to work.

Kekana said the management team of the hospital has agreed to work together to address the issues raised in De Maayer's letter.

“The department remains committed to tackling challenges within the Gauteng health system, while continuing to render services to millions of patients annually” Mokgethi said.

TimesLIVE

