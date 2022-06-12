One dead as fire ravages informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg

Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) on Sunday said one person died after a fire ravaged close to 400 shacks near Kwa Mai Mai in Jeppestown.

The blaze was reported to EMS shortly after midnight.

“On arrival, we found that there was fire everywhere. We have [approximately] 400 shacks that have been affected and for now, we are communicating with community leaders to do a headcount of how many people have been displaced,” said EMS spokesperson, Nana Radebe in an interview on eNCA.

“We have one person that has died and another person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries,” Radebe said.

The deceased was caught up in the flames and was found severely burnt.

Radebe said the blaze had been contained after about four hours of interventions. Firefighters remained on the scene to ensure it did not reignite.

The course of the blaze was not immediately clear.

Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse is expected to visit the area later on Sunday.

TimesLIVE

