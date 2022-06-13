Three killed in horror crash after stopping to change a tyre

Three people have been killed in a horrific accident on the M4 southbound near the Clairwood offramp in Durban just after 5am on Monday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services responded to the scene.

It is alleged a vehicle had broken down with a flat tyre and while three men were changing the tyre, a truck collided into the vehicle and the three men.

The men, believed to be in their 30s, sustained major injuries and were declared deceased on the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

Events leading up to the accident are unknown. Police were on the scene to investigate.

TimesLIVE

