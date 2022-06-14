Contact crimes worsened in Gauteng in first three months of this year

Assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and aggravated robbery contributed 33% to overall crime in Gauteng in the first three months of this year.

This is according to Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela. The statistics compare lockdown level 3 in 2021 with lockdown level 1 in 2022.

Robbery with aggravating circumstances has seen an increase of 11%, translating to 6,342 cases. Mawela said this was commonly known as “the crime of fear”.

“There are usually additional charges added during the commission of this crime, which subjects the victim to suffer multiple trauma and prejudice.”

Top on the list of trio crimes is the hijacking of trucks and passenger vehicles.