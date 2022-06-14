×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gauteng crime stats

Contact crimes worsened in Gauteng in first three months of this year

14 June 2022 - 13:31
Robbery with aggravating circumstances cases have increased by 11%. Stock photo.
Robbery with aggravating circumstances cases have increased by 11%. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and aggravated robbery contributed 33% to overall crime in Gauteng in the first three months of this year.

This is according to Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela. The statistics compare lockdown level 3 in 2021 with lockdown level 1 in 2022.

Robbery with aggravating circumstances has seen an increase of 11%, translating to 6,342 cases. Mawela said this was commonly known as “the crime of fear”.

“There are usually additional charges added during the commission of this crime, which subjects the victim to suffer multiple trauma and prejudice.”

Top on the list of trio crimes is the hijacking of trucks and passenger vehicles.

Crime stats: ‘Season of discontent’, as Gauteng murder rates up 45.2%

Murder rates in Gauteng have increased dramatically, according to Gauteng police commissioner, Lt-Gen Elias Mawela.
News
1 hour ago

Mawela said vehicles in Gauteng are hijacked for the following reasons:

  • Uber taxis are taken for transport purposes and abandoned by those who do not have transport late at night;
  • old cars are taken for selling spare parts or to rebuild other cars;
  • luxury cars are taken for use in the commission of crimes such as cash-in-transit and house and business robberies; 
  • illegal exports; and
  • trucks and delivery vans are hijacked to steal the cargo.

All contact crimes in the province have increased:

  • murder — 1,403 cases, an increase of 45.2%;
  • attempted murder — 1,389 cases, an increase of 31.7%;
  • assault GBH — 9,687 cases, an increase of 16.4%;
  • common assault — 12,280 cases, an increase of 14.7%;
  • common robbery — 3,772 cases, an increase of 7.6%; and
  • sexual offences — 2,921 cases, an increase of 11.3%.

Business robberies, however, have seen a 3.7% decrease, which amounts to 60 fewer cases reported when compared to the same period in 2020/2021.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Bricklayers ‘abduct woman’ in her Audi — WhatsApp to mom from car boot sees her rescued

A woman bundled into the boot of her own car by alleged kidnappers has been rescued at a Grasmere filling station on the N1 south of Johannesburg.
News
1 hour ago

Gauteng crime stats: 556 protests 'about almost everything' stretched police

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has likened the first quarter of the year to a "season of discontent" featuring 556 protests, an ...
News
1 hour ago

LISTEN | Truckers bring part of N3 to standstill over 'employment of foreigners'

The “employment of foreign nationals” sparked the protest by truck drivers who brought the N3 between Warden and Villiers to a standstill on Tuesday.
News
1 hour ago

Gauteng crime stats: Sexual offences increased by 11.3%, most were rapes

The number of reported sexual offences in Gauteng increased by 11.3% in the first three months of this year compared with the same period in the ...
News
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims South Africa
  3. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News
  4. ‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’ News
  5. South Africans who sell their identities to foreign nationals lose their status ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...