Gauteng crime stats: 45 children murdered in three months

Forty-five children were murdered in Gauteng in the first three months of the year, according to the quarterly provincial crime stats released on Tuesday.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela presented the province’s fourth quarterly crime statistics for the 2021/22 financial year to the provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety.

In his response to the statistics, which showed a 45.2% increase in murder overall in the province, Mawela blamed social ills for assaults.

“The social ills within our communities are the main root causes for assault incidents. Should the community adopt better, acceptable means of conflict management and reduce substance abuse, surely some categories of crime, such as domestic violence, gender-based violence, murder and attempted murder, will be reduced.”

Mawela stressed the statistics compared lockdown level 3 in 2021 with level 1 in 2022. The difference was important as it measured a time in 2021 when there were heavy restrictions on the movement of people and a curfew versus more relaxed restrictions under level 1.

“The anticipated honeymoon period is over. We expected the increase in criminality as lockdown regulations eased.”