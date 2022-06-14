×

Missing boy's family told to prepare for the worst after sewerage manhole fall

Search for Khayalethu continues

14 June 2022 - 18:09 By Noxolo Sibiya
Khayalethu Magadla, 6, fell into a manhole in Dlamini, Soweto.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The family of a six-year-old boy who fell into a sewerage manhole on Sunday have been told by rescue divers to prepare for the worst.

The search and rescue team from Johannesburg emergency services (EMS) returned to the site in Dlamini, Soweto, on Tuesday in a bid to find Khayalethu Magadla who is believed to have fallen into a manhole not far from his home while playing soccer with his friends. 

As the search for his body entered day two, EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the chances of finding the boy alive were slim and the operation had now been declared a search and recovery. 

“Looking at the time frame of the incident, it's been three days since it was reported, hence we say the chances of finding him alive are very slim.  

“We also briefed the family and they've assured us they understand and they just want us to bring their son's remains so they can find closure.”

The rescue teams comprising police divers, firefighters and engineers moved from one area to another in Soweto searching the sewerage pipes and hoping for a breakthrough.

The system is said to be huge, flowing from Meadowlands to the Olifantsvlei water purification plant. 

The manholes in the area are 1.8m deep and 1.2m wide with water moving as fast as 11km/h, presenting a challenge for divers who have to be careful when entering.

Rescuers also used cameras to search the stormwater pipes.

Mulaudzi said while it was not clear when the body would be recovered, the search teams had promised the family they would bring their son home. 

