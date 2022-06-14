Missing boy's family told to prepare for the worst after sewerage manhole fall

The family of a six-year-old boy who fell into a sewerage manhole on Sunday have been told by rescue divers to prepare for the worst.

The search and rescue team from Johannesburg emergency services (EMS) returned to the site in Dlamini, Soweto, on Tuesday in a bid to find Khayalethu Magadla who is believed to have fallen into a manhole not far from his home while playing soccer with his friends.

As the search for his body entered day two, EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the chances of finding the boy alive were slim and the operation had now been declared a search and recovery.

“Looking at the time frame of the incident, it's been three days since it was reported, hence we say the chances of finding him alive are very slim.

“We also briefed the family and they've assured us they understand and they just want us to bring their son's remains so they can find closure.”