South Africa

Nando's takes a jab at Australian power cuts: We've just added load-shedding to our list of exports

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
15 June 2022 - 14:25
Australia has also been hit by power outages. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

SA is not the only country battling power outages and fast food chain Nando's is having a laugh.

Australia's 9News reported the country's power utility was under strain as energy demand outstripped supply.

It threatened blackouts to millions of people on Australia's east coast in a “level 3 'lack of reserve' warning” on Monday.

“There's literally no spare capacity in the Queensland region, there's just enough supply to meet demand, but it can't cope with any more outages or any contingencies,” Danny Price from Frontier Economics told 9News.

While Eskom issued its own warning of possible load-shedding, Nando's threw serious shade.

In a post, Nando's joked that load-shedding was a proudly SA export.

“We've just added load-shedding to our list of exports. Washa!

Eskom said on Tuesday its system was constrained and warned it could implement load-shedding.

“Eskom cautions the public that due to the continued shortage of generation capacity the power system will be very constrained this evening [Tuesday] and for the next few days. Should there be further significant breakdowns, load-shedding may be required at short notice, most likely during the peak of 5pm to 10pm.”

Nando's' post went viral, with many joining in the joke.

‘We have sides hidden under a mattress. It’s a steal’ — Nando’s throws jab at Ramaphosa’s ‘farmgate’ scandal

“Nis'founele (call us) once load-shedding hits, we have some sides hidden under a mattress. It's a steal.”
