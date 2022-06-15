Nando's takes a jab at Australian power cuts: We've just added load-shedding to our list of exports

SA is not the only country battling power outages and fast food chain Nando's is having a laugh.

Australia's 9News reported the country's power utility was under strain as energy demand outstripped supply.

It threatened blackouts to millions of people on Australia's east coast in a “level 3 'lack of reserve' warning” on Monday.

“There's literally no spare capacity in the Queensland region, there's just enough supply to meet demand, but it can't cope with any more outages or any contingencies,” Danny Price from Frontier Economics told 9News.

While Eskom issued its own warning of possible load-shedding, Nando's threw serious shade.

In a post, Nando's joked that load-shedding was a proudly SA export.

“We've just added load-shedding to our list of exports. Washa!”