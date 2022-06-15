×

South Africa

‘We have sides hidden under a mattress. It’s a steal’ — Nando’s throws jab at Ramaphosa’s ‘farmgate’ scandal

15 June 2022 - 11:00
The fast food chain has poked fun at President Cyril Ramaphosa over 'farmgate'. File photo.
Image: GCIS.

Fast food chain Nando’s has poked fun at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “farmgate” scandal in response to Eskom’s announcement of possible load-shedding.

Nando’s is known among social media users for its witty jokes and engagement with current affairs. 

The power utility said on Tuesday its system was constrained and warned it could implement load-shedding.

“Eskom cautions the public that due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, the power system will be very constrained this evening and for the next few days. Should there be further significant breakdowns, load-shedding may be required at short notice, most likely during the peak of 5pm to 10pm.”

Nando’s responded: “Nis’founele (call us) once load-shedding hits, we have some sides hidden under a mattress. It’s a steal.”

Ramaphosa is at the centre of controversy after a burglary at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against the president, claiming he concealed the theft of millions.

He said the allegations emanated from “the theft of millions of US dollars, (in excess of $4m) concealed within the premises of the president’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker”.

Charges filed by Fraser included defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping suspects, their interrogation on his property and bribery.

Ramaphosa has denied involvement in criminality and responded to calls for him to step aside, saying he will not do so as this would undermine investigations by authorities.

