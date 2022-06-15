×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Umlazi schoolboy applies for ID, receives death certificate instead

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
15 June 2022 - 12:57
The death certificate stated that the schoolboy died of natural causes in Soweto.
The death certificate stated that the schoolboy died of natural causes in Soweto.
Image: supplied

A matric pupil from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal who applied for an identity document in February was shocked to discover he had “died of natural causes” in another province.

The pupil applied for an ID at the department of home affairs office in Isipingo, south of Durban.

But when he went to fetch it in March, he was handed a death certificate instead.

It stated he had died of natural causes in Soweto, Gauteng.

A teacher posted on Facebook about his plight and efforts to rectify the error on Tuesday night.

“I am his teacher since grade 10. The boy is here. He is alive. He is learning on a daily basis, but this situation is so bad that I can see he is getting distracted from his books,” she wrote.

She called on social media users to help the pupil get answers, as the home affairs department staff in Isipingo did not appear to be helpful.

The post was deleted on Wednesday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal home affairs manager Cyril Mncwabe told TimesLIVE the matter was receiving attention.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Challenge to government's move on Zimbabweans living legally in SA

A legal challenge is being mounted against the home affairs ministry's decision to terminate the permit system allowing Zimbabweans to live legally ...
News
1 hour ago

South Africans who sell their identities to foreign nationals lose their status in the country: Motsoaledi

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has warned South Africans against selling their identities to undocumented foreigners.
News
2 days ago

SA working on 'complete overhaul' of immigration system — Here's what you need to know

“Immigration is another area of concern. I don’t have to outline what is taking place in our country about this problem. It is a crisis we are all ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. SA’s Gupta extradition bid gets big boost News
  3. South Africans who sell their identities to foreign nationals lose their status ... South Africa
  4. Cold front brings heavy rain, wind and localised flooding to Western Cape South Africa
  5. Lindiwe Zulu ‘pained’ by beneficiaries not receiving their R350 grant payments South Africa

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...