How many Covid-19 infections have been reported in Africa?

Reported Covid-19 cases on the African continent will soon hit the 12-million mark, and more than 244,000 people have died from complications related to the disease, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Dr Matshidiso Moeti said on Thursday.

Moeti said the continent has recorded a substantial increase in cases following a three-week decline in daily infections. This trend has been attributed to the easing of lockdown restrictions and intercontinental travel.

“However, at this stage, weekly incidents remain relatively low compared to previous waves of the pandemic,” she said.