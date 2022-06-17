×

South Africa

How many Covid-19 infections have been reported in Africa?

Continent has recorded a substantial increase in cases

17 June 2022 - 07:41
More than 12-million people in Africa have contracted Covid-19, says the World Health Organisation. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan

Reported Covid-19 cases on the African continent will soon hit the 12-million mark, and more than 244,000 people have died from complications related to the disease, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Dr Matshidiso Moeti said on Thursday.

Moeti said the continent has recorded a substantial increase in cases following a three-week decline in daily infections. This trend has been attributed to the easing of lockdown restrictions and intercontinental travel.

“However, at this stage, weekly incidents remain relatively low compared to previous waves of the pandemic,” she said. 

Moeti was addressing a media briefing on Covid-19 trends on the continent and its response to monkeypox cases detected in African countries. 

She said the increase in Covid-19 vaccinations in 31 countries was commendable. 

“Nearly half of healthcare workers and people aged over 50 years are fully vaccinated in these countries. While that is far short of the WHO recommendation of 90% vaccinations for health workers and 80% of those over 60 and at highest risk, it is a notable improvement on where these countries were at the end of 2021.” 

Moeti commended efforts by African governments to increase access to vaccines. She called for equitable distribution of the vaccines to help significantly reduce risk of infection on the continent.

