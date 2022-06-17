Two arrested for bringing 20 suspected Malawi immigrants into SA

Two people have been arrested for alleged human trafficking by the Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD).

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers stopped an overloaded minibus taxi with Mozambican registration plates in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday. All the passengers were allegedly undocumented foreign nationals.

“A woman in the vehicle attempted to talk on behalf of the passengers for them not to be arrested. While communicating with the officers, she said each person had paid her R3,500 to come to SA for a better life and to get a job. The driver of the minibus taxi was paid R1,000 per person.

“The woman further alluded they transport people from Malawi by crossing the Mozambique border into SA.”

The driver and woman were arrested.

Immigration officials were contacted to process the 20 passengers.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.