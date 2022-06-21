Legal wrangling on the eve of the AmaMpondo king's burial

On the eve of AmaMpondo King Zanozuko’s burial on Tuesday, the family was locked in a bitter court dispute over who should be in charge of the burial rituals.

The AmaFaku royal family and acting king of the AmaMpondo, Prince Dumelani Sigcau, filed an urgent application before the high court in Mthatha on Monday evening, seeking to prevent the funeral of the late king from taking place without their involvement.

They wanted an order declaring them as the correct people and structure to oversee and perform all customary rituals during the burial or funeral service of the late king.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week declared a special official funeral category 1 for the king who died on May 31. Sigcau was inaugurated as king in 2018.

According to the presidency, the funeral proceedings are expected to begin at 9am at the Ndimakude Great Place at Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa, who is expected to attend the funeral, was among the respondents along with co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, premier Oscar Mabuyane and members of the royal family Stella Sigcau II and Nobandla Sigcau.

The AmaFaku royal family, which describes itself as the repository of AmaMpondo customary rituals, and the acting king, also sought to interdict Quma Funeral Undertakers in Lusikisiki from releasing the king’s remains for funeral and burial purposes to any person other than the AmaFaku royal family and the acting king, who will lead the procession to a place where the funeral is arranged to take place.