‘He’s snitching on the president’ — SA weighs in on the DA approaching the FBI to investigate ‘farmgate’

He said the DA will keep up the pressure and will not stay silent on the allegations levelled against Ramaphosa.

“The president may well try to stay silent, but as the opposition, we will not stay silent. Like we pursued [former president] Mr Jacob Zuma, we need to make sure pressure is kept up. It shouldn't matter who the president of SA is. The law must apply to them equally. They must be above reproach and must stick to the values and principles they took and swore to uphold,” said Steenhuisen.