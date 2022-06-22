×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

How the health department will use the R7.6bn World Bank loan

22 June 2022 - 08:00
The World Bank loan will finance the procurement of 47-million Covid-19 vaccine doses and boost SA's health system. File photo.
The World Bank loan will finance the procurement of 47-million Covid-19 vaccine doses and boost SA's health system. File photo.
Image: 123RF/bumbledee

The department of health has welcomed the R7.6bn loan from the World Bank which it will use towards paying for Covid-19 vaccines procured by the government between December 2020 and June 2021 and pay for “other priority Covid-19 response activities”.

The department said the financial agreement between the World Bank and the National Treasury “will establish an enabling environment for other donors, multilateral development banks and UN agencies to further support vaccination efforts in the country.”

It called on young people, the majority of whom are unvaccinated for Covid-19, to get vaccinated.

“We urge our people, especially youths, to vaccinate in numbers and also get booster doses to enhance their level of immunity against the current and future variants of concern as the country is getting closer to achieving population immunity. Vaccine remains the best weapon against Covid-19 and we cannot afford vaccine hesitancy.

“This struggle cannot be won as long as adolescent and young people don’t vaccinate and remain at increased risk of mortality and morbidity associated with HIV infections, substance abuse, teenage pregnancy-related complications and other preventable and treatable health conditions,” said the department. 

The World Bank and the Treasury announced last week they had reached a financial agreement to boost SA’s Covid-19 programme and health system.

The loan was granted in response to a request by the government for assistance in financing vaccine procurement contracts and to help it “create the fiscal space needed to strengthen its health system and ensure financial and institutional sustainability”.

National Treasury acting director-general Ismail Momoniat welcomed the loan.

“The loan forms part of government efforts to reduce debt service costs by making use of cheaper sources of funding through multilateral development banks, while supporting the health system to respond to Covid-19 through the roll out of vaccines, critical research and treatment measures.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SA strikes a deal to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines — Here’s what you need to know

Would you take a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured in SA?
News
2 days ago

Should public health measures be scrapped now the fifth wave has passed?

Government's decision to not lift all health restrictions has been a hot topic, with many calling for the Covid-19 measures to be abolished.
News
2 days ago

Are children under 5 getting vaccinated?

FDA commissioner Robert M. Califf said the vaccines will prevent cases of severe illness and hospitalisation in case of infection with Covid-19.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  2. 6km left before the search for the Soweto boy who fell into uncovered manhole ... South Africa
  3. SA to introduce new quotas limiting hiring of foreign nationals — here's what ... South Africa
  4. Man released on bail murders girlfriend the same day South Africa
  5. Body corporate slapped with costs order after judge slams gate on sequestration News

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...