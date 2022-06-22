×

R1m reward offered for information on cash-in-transit guard killers

22 June 2022 - 11:55
One of the alleged perpetrators caught on camera.
Image: G4S Cash Solutions

G4S Cash Solutions is offering a reward of up to R1m for credible, useful information leading to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of criminals who shot dead a G4S security guard on Monday.

The shooting happened at 6pm during a cash-in-transit robbery at the Engen Middlevlei filling station on the R28 in Randfontein, Gauteng. 

Renso Smit, regional cluster director for G4S Southern Africa, said: “We are devastated at this tragic and senseless loss and have conveyed our deepest condolences and support to the family of the deceased. We are making it a priority to ensure these criminals are held to account.”

The cash management company said one of the perpetrators was caught on camera.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Ray Barlow on 083 324 3460 or Shaun Maleo on 083 750 4042, from G4S Cash Solutions. This information can be shared anonymously or on the record.”

The company said it wrote to the police minister and national police commissioner in April to urgently convene a meeting with all stakeholders to address a continuing escalation of violence in cash-in-transit attacks.

“Cash-in-transit and cross-pavement attacks are becoming more violent in nature. This is deeply concerning because it puts the lives of our people in danger. There are not enough prosecutions and convictions to deter these criminals who are operating with impunity. 

“We call on crime intelligence, SAPS, the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority and the ministers who lead them to prioritise CIT crime and to re-establish and bolster the national CIT task team as a matter of urgency,” Smit said.

