No date set for release of SA Human Rights Commission report on unrest

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) had not yet set a date for the release of its report on the July 2021 unrest.

The commission's acting CEO Chantal Kisoon told TimesLIVE on Wednesday it would be released once the commission was satisfied it was ready to do so.

“We understand that the country is expecting the report to get answers on the causes, outcomes and responses with regards to the July [2021] unrest. The commission must balance this need with its responsibility to provide a report that satisfies its need for objectivity, quality and veracity of information it has received, given the significance of the issues traversed.”