Ditching of masks and other restrictions a boost to tourism: Sisulu

The scrapping of some Covid-19 regulations, including wearing face masks, will boost growth in the tourism sector, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla gazetted a notice that scrapped compulsory wearing of face masks indoors and in public settings, limits on gatherings and border checks for travellers.

“The return to life as we knew it before Covid-19 will go a long way in boosting the tourism sector's growth as travellers will be able to participate in more activities, including attending big events and gatherings that not only contribute to our country's appeal but also to our economy,” Sisulu said.