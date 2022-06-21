LISTEN | Lindiwe Sisulu 'will not stop' attacking judiciary and constitution

In her view, it was an anomaly for the constitution to largely mirror laws that were used to oppress Africans during apartheid. It was more problematic that some “apartheid judges” crossed the 1994 line to the democratic era without repenting on judgments they handed down during apartheid, she said.

It was high time for all in the legal fraternity, from judges to lawyers, black and white, to have honest conversations about their interpretation of the constitution, and the law in general, and free themselves from “mental colonisation”.

Said Sisulu: “I have used my freedom of speech to express my views from an African perspective and I stick to my views. They are not informed by party slate politics but by my own experience in government, from my experience under apartheid and my own experience in imprisonment and I have spent the better part of my life in those conditions.

“Mine is not a view that seeks to play to the gallery, it is rather one that comes from practical experience. I penned my thoughts in respect of the sorry state of black people, particularly black Africans, under our much-praised constitution.”

Sisulu said her strong views about the country’s constitution were not part of a presidential campaign towards the ANC national elective congress in December.

This despite her being touted among contenders for the top job.

Sisulu was not even certain yet, she said, that she will avail herself to stand, a decision she will communicate publicly once she has made up her mind.

TimesLIVE