SAPS warns of WhatsApp 'hijacking' scam doing the rounds

The SA Police Service (Saps) has warned of a WhatsApp scam that could see your account get “hijacked” and personal details being stolen.

Users receive an SMS from a person claiming they sent a six-digit code by mistake. The person will ask the user to share that code as a matter of urgency.

“Hello, I’m sorry, I sent you a six-digit code by SMS by mistake. Can you transfer it to me. It’s urgent,” reads the text users receive.

A number of users have already fallen foul of this scam which hands over personal and intimate details of an individual to scammers.

Saps urged users to keep their WhatsApp accounts safe and enable two-step verification on their accounts.

“If you received an SMS with a six-digit code you should not share that code with anyone. If you send that code to a scammer they can log into your WhatsApp account.”