LISTEN | SAHRC to investigate ‘discrepancies’ relating to Enyobeni tavern operations

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has opened an investigation into the deaths of 21 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 at the Enyobeni tavern in East London on Sunday.

The investigation relates to “discrepancies” uncovered by the commission after speaking to community members, officials, the police and the liquor board about the reporting of unlawful operations at the tavern.

Head of the SAHRC in the Eastern Cape Dr Eileen Carter said they would look into this and hold a “stakeholder engagement” to get various views on what transpired.