South Africa

LISTEN | SAHRC to investigate ‘discrepancies’ relating to Enyobeni tavern operations

29 June 2022 - 14:27 By DEMI BUZO and Catherine White
The Enyobeni tavern in East London, where 21 teenagers died on Sunday.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has opened an investigation into the deaths of 21 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 at the Enyobeni tavern in East London on Sunday.

The investigation relates to “discrepancies” uncovered by the commission after speaking to community members, officials, the police and the liquor board about the reporting of unlawful operations at the tavern.

Head of the SAHRC in the Eastern Cape Dr Eileen Carter said they would look into this and hold a “stakeholder engagement” to get various views on what transpired. 

LISTEN HERE: 

According to SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) Buffalo City treasurer Nomthunzi Mbiko, they raised grievances about the tavern’s unlawful operations before the incident.

“We have been waiting for a month for the liquor officer to come and explain to us.”

TimesLIVE

