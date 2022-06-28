14-year-old Enyobeni survivor speaks of trauma after witnessing peers die

“I’m not sure what was sprayed there, but some said security sprayed something.”

Before this, she had spent the afternoon with her friends and their schoolmates at the home of one friend, not far from the tavern. They arrived at the tavern just after 10pm.

They went in with their own alcohol, she said.

“We had mixed our own drinks. Some had gin mixed with Sprite and the others had brandy mixed with Coke,” she said.

A local musician who performed at the tavern on the night, Lihle Mapasa, shared a video of his performance on Twitter shortly before the mayhem, captioning it, “moments before I almost lost my life”.

According to his account, people died due to suffocation.