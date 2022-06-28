WATCH | ‘Bheki Cele, wipe your tears and take action,’ say angry residents after East London tavern tragedy

Residents of Scenery Park in East London allege that the police and liquor board failed to respond to complaints about the Enyobeni tavern at least a month before 21 minors died on Sunday.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board told TimesLIVE it will open a criminal case against the liquor trader today.

SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) Buffalo City treasurer Nomthunzi Mbiko spoke to TimesLIVE about previous attempts to police underage drinking in the city, with no help from law enforcement officials.

“We have been waiting for a month for the liquor officer to come and explain to us,” said Mbiko