SACAA sets record straight on SAA flight from Accra in April

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on Wednesday disputed “false and sensationalist” allegations levelled against it by DA shadow minister of transport MP Chris Hunsinger on Monday.

In a statement, Hunsinger said the DA was appalled that transport minister Fikile Mbalula seemed to be trying to protect SACAA from being held to account, especially in light of yet another serious safety concern on an SA Airways (SAA) flight.

Hunsinger said a plane full of passengers was put in danger on April 15 when an SAA Airbus A330-300 appeared to have left Accra, Ghana, with significantly water-contaminated fuel.

“Reportedly, when the engines started to surge, the crew did not follow the normal safety procedures, which put the aircraft and everyone on board in danger,” Hunsinger alleged.

Hunsinger said what the DA found most concerning was the fact the SACAA reportedly only learnt of the incident on April 25, and that it was not reported by SAA as dictated by procedures.

In its response on Wednesday, SACAA said it was deeply concerned with the “false and sensationalist” allegations spread by Hunsinger on the handling of the SAA incident from Ghana.