Woman and nephew die after falling into maize silo in Standerton

A Standerton woman and her 12-year-old nephew died after plunging into a maize silo, said Mpumalanga police on Sunday.

The incident happened on Friday evening.

“According to the report, on that dreadful day the boy somehow fell inside the silo which contained maize at Groenvlei farm near Standerton. Subsequent to that, his aunt, Jackie Rautenbach, tried to pull him out but also fell inside,” said Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“The woman's husband, who was a few metres away is said to have heard loud screams for help and rushed closer to the scene but it was sadly too late to save their lives. On the arrival of the paramedics the two were unfortunately certified dead,” Mohlala added.

An inquest docket has since been opened but police pointed out that no foul play was suspected.

The deceased woman and boy were identified as Jackie and Kerneels Rautenbach.

Kerneels was a pupil at Laerskool Standerton.

The school paid tribute to him and his aunt on their Facebook page.