‘Freak accident’: lions that killed tracker behaved ‘abnormally’
Malibongwe Mfila was experienced and respected. He couldn’t have known of the unusual circumstances: lodge owner
14 March 2021 - 16:00
There was no way wildlife tracker Malibongwe Mfila, 27, who was mauled to death by two lions at a luxury Limpopo lodge at the weekend, could have known the predators were weak and hungry after being kicked out of their pride in abnormal behaviour for big cats.
Robert More, CEO and owner of the MORE Family Collection, which owns the Marataba Safari Lodge, said the tragedy was the result of a highly unusual set of circumstances...
