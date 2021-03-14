News

‘Freak accident’: lions that killed tracker behaved ‘abnormally’

Malibongwe Mfila was experienced and respected. He couldn’t have known of the unusual circumstances: lodge owner

14 March 2021 - 16:00

There was no way wildlife tracker Malibongwe Mfila, 27, who was mauled to death by two lions at a luxury Limpopo lodge at the weekend, could have known the predators were weak and hungry after being kicked out of their pride in abnormal behaviour for big cats.

Robert More, CEO and owner of the MORE Family Collection, which owns the Marataba Safari Lodge, said the tragedy was the result of a highly unusual set of circumstances...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Freak accident’: lions that killed tracker behaved ‘abnormally’ News
  2. Comic creators aim to toon youngsters into Covid-19 facts News
  3. It’s a labour of love as Covid data collection shows us the way ahead News
  4. Student debt: varsities come to the party, but there’s still a price to pay News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...

Related articles

  1. Killing of three runaway ellies sparks concerns over KZN parks’ fences News
  2. Family has jumbo footprints to fill after its orange-loving leader dies News
  3. Make no bones about it, SA’s lion trade must be stopped, say experts News
  4. The big five roam among the fynbos on the Garden Route Lifestyle
  5. SA poachers’ brutal secrets revealed as convicts turn snitch News
X