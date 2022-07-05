City of Johannesburg pays tribute to metro cop killed in hit-and-run

JMPD traffic warden Luleka Sobetshe, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident while on duty, gave her life in service to the city of Johannesburg.

MMC for community development Ronald Harris said on Tuesday the warden had been on duty to ensure safety of residents but ended up losing her life.

Sobetshe, 37, was run over by an allegedly drunk driver on Saturday.

Acting executive mayor Harris said public service is not just a job but a calling because it means serving the community with due diligence.

“Luleka Sobetshe could have been with her family on that critical morning at 3am but was working to help others. I can’t help but see her as a hero who was sacrificed. She was young, dedicated and committed to her work as a public servant. She treated this role as a calling,” he said.

“She had a love for her job, a love for people and most probably died doing what she loved.”