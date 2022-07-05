×

South Africa

City of Johannesburg pays tribute to metro cop killed in hit-and-run

05 July 2022 - 15:46
A JMPD traffic warden was killed in a hit-and-run incident, allegedly by a drunk driver. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

JMPD traffic warden Luleka Sobetshe, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident while on duty, gave her life in service to the city of Johannesburg.

MMC for community development Ronald Harris said on Tuesday the warden had been on duty to ensure safety of residents but ended up losing her life.

Sobetshe, 37, was run over by an allegedly drunk driver on Saturday.

Acting executive mayor Harris said public service is not just a job but a calling because it means serving the community with due diligence.

“Luleka Sobetshe could have been with her family on that critical morning at 3am but was working to help others. I can’t help but see her as a hero who was sacrificed. She was young, dedicated and committed to her work as a public servant. She treated this role as a calling,” he said.

“She had a love for her job, a love for people and most probably died doing what she loved.”

He described the way she met her untimely death as very unfortunate and said it should not happen to anyone.

Harris, with the MMC for public safety in the city, David Tembe, visited the family on Monday to pay their respects and to convey condolences.

“It was disheartening to learn that the deceased was the breadwinner in her family, working towards bettering their livelihoods. We ask for the comfort of the Holy Spirit to carry them during this difficult time. As the City of Johannesburg, we share our sincerest and heartfelt condolences to the family. We are praying that the family can come out of this trial stronger,” he said.

He also sent his gratitude to the JMPD officers and wardens for their sacrifices. He said they should know the city is behind them.

“We salute them, and all who have given their lives to the communities of Johannesburg. We thank the family for allowing their daughter to sacrifice her life so that we can be safe.”

TimesLIVE

