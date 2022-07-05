Two victories for water polo women as Team SA wrap up world champs

Team SA wrapped up their Fina World Championships campaign in Budapest, Hungary with the women’s water polo team finishing in 13th place and the men in 12th position.

The women’s side claimed two important victories — 14-11 over Colombia and 8-7 over Brazil to secure their 13th place.

“The world champs was fantastic for the women,” SA coach Delaine Mentoor said.

“This was the first time in history an SA team managed to win two games at the world championships and got so close to another in terms of our Argentina game. We also improved all our scores, especially against the Netherlands.

“Overall, I’m very happy with our performance, especially considering the time we had together.”

Despite not managing to register a win in the tournament, SA men’s coach Vaughan Marlow believed the experience was invaluable for his side.

Speaking after his team’s last game against Australia, Marlow said: “Playing against a lot of experienced teams was really good, because we learnt a lot from them; we need to play more and get better.”