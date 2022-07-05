'We have to tend to patients through the window': Prof calls for hospitals to be exempt from load-shedding

Hospitals should be exempted from load-shedding. This is the view of the head of internal medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg, Prof Adam Mahomed.

He told TimesLIVE load-shedding is putting a heavy strain on hospital equipment and patient services.

“Most of the hospital equipment uses electricity. In the intensive care unit, we have ventilators and infusion pumps that depend on electricity. When there is load-shedding, there is a slight delay with having the backup kick in.”