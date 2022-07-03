×

Politics

R228m paid by Gauteng health dept in medical negligence claims highlights plight of public health: DA

03 July 2022 - 12:00
The DA in Gauteng is calling for an improved health system after the department paid out R228m for medical negligence.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

The DA in Gauteng is calling for urgent improvement in the public health system after the provincial department apparently paid out R228m in medical negligence claims. 

DA shadow MEC for health Jack Bloom said MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi revealed this figure in a written reply to a question by the party in the provincial legislature. The department paid a claim from 2013 amounting to R8.99m and claims from 2014 ranging from R7,301 to R18.1m, among others. 

Bloom was critical of the department's unwillingness to settle claims timeously, saying it has often left victims helpless in the process. 

Previously, the sheriff of the court used to attach furniture from the department’s head office, but lawyers now attach the department’s bank accounts directly. 

“It is shameful that the department has to be forced to pay court-ordered damages instead of paying promptly following the court case. 

“Meanwhile, the victims of medical negligence have to wait longer for the payments due to them.”

Bloom said the department was last year slapped with “157 new summonses” for claims amounting to R1.6bn.

Furthermore, 6,910 serious adverse events were recorded in Gauteng public hospitals last year, compared to 4,701 in 2020 and 4,170 in 2019.

“This highlights the need to improve hospital management, fill all staff vacancies, and ensure working equipment so that patients get proper care without medical negligence,” said Bloom.

