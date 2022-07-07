Man who defrauded National Lotteries Commission gets eight years in jail

Christopher Tshivule, the man who defrauded the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) of over R1.5m, was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment by the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday.

The court heard evidence of how Tshivule, 46, “hijacked” a non-profit organisation (NPO) called “The Message” that operated in Bekkersdal on the West rand.

Its main focus was youth development and empowerment. The chairperson of the NPO, Billy Itumeleng Semamane, convened a board meeting and discussed the proposal to approach the NLC for funding.

“The board supported the idea and documents such as the NPO’s constitution and certificates were handed over to Tshivule, who had misrepresented himself as knowing a manager at NLC that can help them secure the funding.

“As funding was not forthcoming, Simamane made inquiries with the NLC and discovered that their funding application was approved and dividends were paid to an account that Tshivhule was the sole signatory of,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

She said according to the grant application form, Tshivule misrepresented himself as the chair of the NPO, and applied for funding of R3m for the mobilisation and organising of a traditional arts festival, among other things.

On October 8 2018, on the strength of the NPO certificate and fraudulent grant application form, funding worth R1.575m was granted.

In aggravation of sentence, senior state advocate Phuti Matabane led evidence of probation officer Avashoni Makhavhu, who had recommended a direct imprisonment sentence.

Makhavhu said the accused was driven by greed when he defrauded money which was meant to uplift the community of Bekkersdal.

Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi remarked that white-collar crimes have reached alarming proportions and that courts must send a message that such crime shall be dealt with severely.

