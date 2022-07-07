×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

N4 Elandsvalley route closed for cleanup as shutdown protest hits KZN

07 July 2022 - 08:45
The R34 between Empangeni and Richards Bay iin KwaZulu-Natal is closed due to protest action.
The R34 between Empangeni and Richards Bay iin KwaZulu-Natal is closed due to protest action.
Image: Screengrab via Twitter/ RIOT&ATTACK info SA

The #NationalShutdown protest has moved to KwaZulu-Natal as local media reports roads on the R34 John Ross Highway under the N2 bridge and Melomed are blocked by trucks.

Truckers and taxi associations are protesting against the sharp increase in fuel costs.

Fuel prices jumped by R2.37/l for 93-octane petrol and R2.57/l for 95-octane. Diesel rose by R2.31/l (0.05% sulphur) and R2.30/l (0.005% sulphur).

On Wednesday the protest hit the N4 route from Komatipoort to Mbombela, formerly Nelspruit, which connects the city to Mozambique. 

By Thursday morning only the Elandsvalley road was still closed for cleanup after the protest. A tractor loader backhoe was being used.

Solange Soares, spokesperson for Trans African Concessions (TRAC), which monitors the route from Tshwane to Maputo, said there were no reports of further protest actions and the road was clear. 

There was an accident between Karino and Mabalel and a stationary truck between Kanyamazane and Matsulu, “however the road is open, and traffic is moving smoothly”.

According to several KwaZulu-Natal local media sites, the R34 is still blocked. 

East Coast Radio is reporting road closures on the R34 the R33 between Greytown and Dundee at Keates Drift due to protest action.

According to TrafficSA, routes around the Kruger National Park were also affected by protest action.

Meanwhile, the SA Federation of Trade Unions has called a meeting on Thursday in Boksburg, Gauteng. Saftu intends to share its plans for a #NationalShutdown in protest against the rising costs of fuel, food and interest rates, load-shedding, the austerity programme, privatisation, crime and the “jobs bloodbath”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Mpumalanga roads closed as residents join taxi drivers in protests against fuel price increases

Major routes in and out of several areas in Mpumalanga, including the Mbombela (Nelspruit) CBD, have been blocked by taxi drivers protesting ...
News
20 hours ago

FNB announces fuel hike relief for nearly 3.4-million customers

From July to September, customers will receive an extra R2 per litre back in eBucks
Motoring
22 hours ago

Petrol now officially at record levels — here are five ways to save fuel

Motorists woke up to record high fuel prices on Wednesday morning.
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Avoid the N4: #NationalShutdown over petrol price hike closes roads South Africa
  3. 'We accept 7% increase but consider adding R15,000 one-off sweetener' — NUM ... South Africa
  4. Parents out of pocket after judge rules daughter doesn’t have to pay back ... South Africa
  5. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths