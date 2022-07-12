×

South Africa

Man killed, woman seriously injured when car overturns near Ermelo

12 July 2022 - 21:35 By TimesLIVE
A man died and a woman was seriously injured when this vehicle overturned on the N17 near Ermelo on Tuesday morning.
Image: ER24

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured when their vehicle rolled off the N17 just outside Ermelo in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

“ER24 and the provincial fire services arrived on the scene at 7am and found a light motor vehicle lying on its side on the side of the road. A man and woman, believed to be in their 20s, were found lying about 10m from the car,” ER24 said in a statement.

It said  medics assessed the patients and found that the man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries.

The woman, who had several injuries, was treated and provided with advanced life support before she was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

