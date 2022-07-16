×

South Africa

North West municipal manager in the dock over R215m IT contract

16 July 2022 - 10:39
Former North West municipal manager Theletsi Roger Nkhumise has been charged with contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.
Former North West municipal manager Theletsi Roger Nkhumise has been charged with contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A former North West municipal manager has been hauled into court over a R215m IT contract.

Theletsi Roger Nkhumise appeared in the Moretele regional court on Friday for contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA). The 49-year-old is the former municipal manager of the Moretele local municipality.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said the charges against Nkhumise emanated from the appointment of Flame IT Strategy to render services to the municipality in 2016.

“It is alleged that the provisions of regulation 32 of the municipal supply chain management regulations were wrongly deliberately and unlawfully applied by the municipal manager, in that when Moretele local municipality inherited the contract for ICT (information and communication technology) services from Madibeng local municipality, irregular provision was allegedly made in subsequent service level agreements for Flame IT Strategy to be appointed for additional work without following processes,” said Rikhotso.

“The original contract between Flame IT Strategy and Madibeng local municipality was reportedly remaining with only 23 months until conclusion. However, Moretele local municipality appointed the said service provider for three years.”

Rikhotso said the service provider was allegedly appointed without a competitive bidding process and the pricing for the contract was allegedly also different from the pricing of the inherited contract.

The service provider was allegedly paid about R215m. Nkhumise faces four counts of contravention of the MFMA. The matter was postponed to August 17.

TimesLIVE

