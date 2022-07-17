×

South Africa

EFF SG's newly graduated daughter says her heart is 'too soft' for politics

17 July 2022 - 11:27
Sinazo Mbele, daughter of EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, with her family after she graduated on Saturday
Sinazo Mbele, daughter of EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, with her family after she graduated on Saturday
Image: Supplied

The daughter of EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, who graduated at the Durban University of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, says she has no interest in following in her father's footsteps.

Sinazo Mbele, 22, from Umzimkhulu on the south coast, obtained her national diploma in management sciences: marketing.

Despite being the daughter of a politician, Mbele, who is currently completing her advanced diploma in management sciences at Durban University of Technology (DUT), said she steered clear of politics.

“I have no interest in politics. At DUT, I am not a member of any political party. My heart is too soft for politics,” said Mbele.

She said she was grateful her parents had witnessed her graduating.

Dlamini said he was proud of his daughter's perseverance through hardships.

He said when his daughter started studying at DUT, he made it clear she had to make a name for herself and not hide behind his name.

“We are very proud of her, she must keep working hard and remain humble. I am glad that when she came to DUT she did not forget my words.

“I told her to not lose sight of her vision. I am proud of her for being able to accomplish her vision. She is a very respectful person who understands that her future is in her hands and that she cannot blame anyone for it. She must continue making us proud,” said Dlamini.

TimesLIVE

