Cabinet has urged that people with comorbidities and those who are ill should still wear face masks, despite the move to repeal the country’s remaining lockdown restrictions.
This week cabinet warned against complacency around the Covid-19 pandemic in SA.
It commended those who chose to vaccinate and observe all Covid-19 protocols that helped the country avert rising numbers of new cases during the pandemic’s fifth wave.
“However, we must not be complacent as Covid-19 is still in our midst. Though the country recently scrapped the compulsory wearing of masks in public, people with comorbidities and those who are ill are encouraged to continue wearing a mask,” it said.
“We must also continue to wash or sanitise our hands, and observe social distancing and proper ventilation.
“Vaccination remains the scientifically proven defence against Covid-19 and cabinet encourages all unvaccinated people to vaccinate without delay, and vaccinated people to get their booster shots at their nearest vaccination sites for free.”
Use masks if necessary
Health minister Joe Phaahla last month said those who feel they still need to wear one are encouraged to do so.
Phaahla said it’s the school or business owner’s choice whether they’ll continue to implement regulations.
“If you run a facility, you have the right to determine regulations. Whether you run a shop, a restaurant, or a hotel, you can have your own regulations that you are comfortable with and your clients are happy with as well,” said Phaahla.
He said a school governing body may decide to keep its own mask mandates in place and this is separate from the government’s policies.
Your Covid-19 questions answered
Who should still wear a face mask?
