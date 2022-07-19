×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Arrests in deadly Soweto tavern shooting imminent, say cops

19 July 2022 - 18:35
Police say they are on the trail of the suspects behind the Mdlalose’s Tavern shooting which left 16 people dead last week.
Police say they are on the trail of the suspects behind the Mdlalose’s Tavern shooting which left 16 people dead last week.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The July 10 shooting at Mdlalose’s Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, that killed 16 people and wounded seven was an “organised” incident and arrests are imminent, police say.

“We can say it was organised because we have identified the suspects. There was a motive ... It was planned,” Johannesburg district police commissioner Max Mashe said on Tuesday during a visit to Orlando East by members of the Gauteng legislature’s community safety portfolio committee.

“Suspects will be arrested any time from now,” he said.

Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath

Fifteen innocent patrons in the wrong place at the wrong time as rival gang member hunted down in Soweto local.
News
2 days ago
The meeting was attended by Gauteng community safety portfolio committee chairperson Aphina Ndlovana and Johannesburg district police commissioner Max Mashe, among others.
The meeting was attended by Gauteng community safety portfolio committee chairperson Aphina Ndlovana and Johannesburg district police commissioner Max Mashe, among others.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

Station commander Brig Nonhlanhla Kubheka said communities were taught to phone 10111 in emergencies.

“They were trying to call our phones and we were having a problem with a signal because of the power [cut]. So the phones were not getting through.”

Soweto tavern manager ‘haunted’ by souls of 16 who died at the premises

The manager of Mdlalose's tavern in Nomzamo, Orlando East in Soweto on Thursday said he had suffered sleepless nights following the deaths of 16 ...
News
4 days ago

Committee chairperson Aphina Ndlovana said she would raise the challenges, including cable theft, with the MEC for community safety and in the national council of provinces. 

The committee would also monitor the establishment and functioning of community policing forums.

“We need to make it a point that after the community forums have been established they should be functioning and should work hand-in-hand with the police,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Mass shootings: how to stop the cycle of reprisals

Police will need to prioritise the confiscation of illegal firearms and improve the functioning of crime intelligence to reduce the occurrence of ...
Ideas
5 hours ago

Tavern killings show that organised crime has SA by the throat

The need for swift and strategic action is clear and imperative, write Mark Shaw and Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

WATCH | Damelin tourism student shot 7 times relives horror of Soweto tavern attack

The 20-year-old had gone to the tavern to play pool and watch a soccer match.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. Senior officer witnesses cop allegedly taking bribe from 'drug dealer' South Africa
  3. MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free News
  4. ‘No-one should’ve been left like this’: A lonely death for SA woman in London News
  5. Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath News

Latest Videos

Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro