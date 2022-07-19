The July 10 shooting at Mdlalose’s Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, that killed 16 people and wounded seven was an “organised” incident and arrests are imminent, police say.
“We can say it was organised because we have identified the suspects. There was a motive ... It was planned,” Johannesburg district police commissioner Max Mashe said on Tuesday during a visit to Orlando East by members of the Gauteng legislature’s community safety portfolio committee.
“Suspects will be arrested any time from now,” he said.
Arrests in deadly Soweto tavern shooting imminent, say cops
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
Station commander Brig Nonhlanhla Kubheka said communities were taught to phone 10111 in emergencies.
“They were trying to call our phones and we were having a problem with a signal because of the power [cut]. So the phones were not getting through.”
Committee chairperson Aphina Ndlovana said she would raise the challenges, including cable theft, with the MEC for community safety and in the national council of provinces.
The committee would also monitor the establishment and functioning of community policing forums.
“We need to make it a point that after the community forums have been established they should be functioning and should work hand-in-hand with the police,” she said.
TimesLIVE
