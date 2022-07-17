Tavern killings show that organised crime has SA by the throat
The need for swift and strategic action is clear and imperative, write Mark Shaw and Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane
17 July 2022 - 00:00 By Mark Shaw and Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane
At least 26 people were killed and many others seriously wounded in five apparently unconnected mass shootings in SA this week. Even for South Africans — accustomed to living in a society where death is just a hair-trigger away and police are incapable of doing anything to stop it — it was shocking...
Tavern killings show that organised crime has SA by the throat
The need for swift and strategic action is clear and imperative, write Mark Shaw and Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane
At least 26 people were killed and many others seriously wounded in five apparently unconnected mass shootings in SA this week. Even for South Africans — accustomed to living in a society where death is just a hair-trigger away and police are incapable of doing anything to stop it — it was shocking...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos