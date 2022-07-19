×

South Africa

Two life terms for relative who murdered student Jesse Hess and grandfather

19 July 2022 - 16:17
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
David van Boven, the man who murdered UWC student Jesse Hess, pictured, and her grandfather, has been sentenced to two life terms.
David van Boven, the man who murdered UWC student Jesse Hess, pictured, and her grandfather, has been sentenced to two life terms.
Image: Facebook/Jesse Hess

David van Boven, the man who murdered theology student Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather in Parow in 2019, was on Tuesday sentenced to two life terms in prison.

Police management welcomed the hefty sentences imposed by the Western Cape High Court.

In addition to two life terms, Van Boven was sentenced to 40 years for two counts of robbery, eight years for sexual assault and three years for fraud. The sentences will run concurrently with the life sentences.

His accomplice, Tasliem Ambrose, was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for two counts of robbery.

“In August 2019, first-year University of the Western Cape student Jesse Hess, 19, and her 85-year-old grandfather Chris Lategan were murdered in their home in Beaumont Court, Parow,” said police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala.   

Hess, a youth leader, was found dead on a bed, while her grandfather was tied up in a toilet.

PODCAST | True Crime SA shines a spotlight on gender-based violence

This week True Crime South Africa dedicates its Spotlight minisode to the fight against GBV.
News
2 years ago

“Two television sets, a cellular telephone and a laptop were stolen from the house. Hess was sexually assaulted before she was suffocated to death. Her grandfather was strangled,” Gwala said.   

Investigations revealed Van Boven committed the murders and Ambrose participated in the robbery at the victims’ home.

Van Boven, a relative of Hess, was arrested in Hermanus on November 13 2019 after a separate incident in which a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped.

Ambrose was arrested later that month.

“During the trial, the duo turned on each other, revealing the gruesome details of what had transpired on the day of the heinous crime.”

In May, the court found Van Boven guilty of the murders and sexual assault and Ambrose guilty of robbery.

TimesLIVE

