Second suspect in court for murders of UWC student Jesse Hess and her grandfather
A second suspect has appeared in court for the murders of 18-year-old student Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan.
Tasliem Ambrose, 37, was arrested on Tuesday and joined co-accused David van Boven, 31, in the Bellville magistrate's court on Wednesday.
They face two charges of murder and two of aggravated robbery. Prosecutor Emily van Wyk said further charges may be added.
Van Boven, a relative of the student, was arrested in Hermanus after a separate incident in which a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped.
Hess, a theology student at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), and Lategan were found dead in their flat in Parow in September.
Hess was discovered on her bed, while her grandfather had been restrained in the bathroom.
Both are believed to have been strangled.
The matter was postponed until February 12 for further investigation.