Eight-year sentence for drunk driver who crashed into newly engaged couple, killing them

The Pretoria regional court on Thursday sentenced Andrew Kagiso Malele to eight years in prison for culpable homicide for causing the deaths of a young couple five years ago.

Malele was also sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for drunk driving. The sentences are to run concurrently. The court also cancelled his driver’s licence.

The prosecution of Malele was instituted in April last year after the involvement of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit. The unit intervened because the docket had, according to the state, gone missing.

Malele pleaded guilty in the Pretoria regional court in May.