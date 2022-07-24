×

South Africa

Anglo American invests R510m in SA education — here's how the money will be spent

Second phase of programme brings total investment to more than R1bn

24 July 2022 - 12:59
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Anglo American has invested more than R1bn in education.
Anglo American has invested more than R1bn in education.
Image: Kyle Zeeman

Anglo American has doubled its investment in SA education, partnering with the department of basic education, to assist dozens of schools and early childhood development centres, and thousands of teachers and students.

The company's initial R500m four years ago has benefited thousands in the education sector, and was applauded by education minister Angie Motshekga on Friday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE at the launch of the second phase of Anglo American's education programme in SA, Motshekga said her department was grateful for the assistance.

“The SA private sector has come to the party in a big way,” she added.

How successful was the first phase?

The previous phase assisted 222,000 pupils and 3,391 teachers at 109 schools and 110 early childhood development centres.

Supported schools saw improvements in maths and science, and pupils sitting for their matric exams. It also created about 120 direct jobs and over 400 short-term job opportunities, while supporting over 80 local suppliers.

What's in phase 2?

The second phase of the programme will see a further R510m investment to support an additional cohort of 84 schools and about 80 early childhood development centres in Limpopo, the Northern Cape and the North West over the next five years.

It will also provide food gardens, career guidance and pupil support beyond matric.

Where is the money being spent?

• R110m will be invested in infrastructure.

• It will also support about 84 schools, 80 early childhood development centres, more than 2,500 teachers and 180,000 pupils.

• The company plans to, by 2027, have invested more than R1bn in the programme.

TimesLIVE

