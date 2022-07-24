Last year saw the end of the much loved taxi violence-themed telenovela where Bongani played the hot-headed, gun-toting and problematic brother, taxi boss and father, Mandla.
When the news broke that the drama series was being canned, it broke the hearts of many who were not ready to part ways with the cast and the story.
In a statement provided to TshisaLIVE channel director for local entertainment channels at M-NetNomsa Philiso said: “It's always sad when a show that was popular and loved ends, as it is the case with Isibaya.”
After eight captivating seasons, fans had to part ways with their favourite show.
Halala! Veteran actor Bongani Gumede bags postgrad qualification at Wits
Image: SUPPLIED
Veteran actor Bongani Gumede shared the importance of education as he celebrated his postgraduate diploma in arts from Witwatersrand University earlier this week.
The actor is popular for the role of Mandla Ndlovu in the now defunct Mzansi Magic telenovela Isibaya.
On his Instagram, Bongani shared snaps from the special day and advice for his followers.
“Talent that goes alone, without education, is not complete. Education is important,” the actor said in a video.
Watch the video below:
