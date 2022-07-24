Friends, family and colleagues gather for memorial service of Don Mattera

Friends, family and colleagues of late poet, author, journalist and activist Don Mattera gathered at a memorial service to pay tribute to him in Roodepoort on Sunday.
Speakers and performers included international relations and co-operation minister Dr Naledi Pandor, Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse, musician Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, singer and actress Abigail Kubheka, poet Lebo Mashile and poet and sculptor Pitika Ntuli.
Anton Harber, director of the Campaign for Free Expression and Caxton professor of journalism at Wits University, said three qualities struck him about Mattera.
“The first is his strength, he was an enormously strong man, not only physically strong, but morally strong,” Harber said.
The second was how principled he was.
“He knew what he believed, he knew what values mattered to him. He was always clear and firm about it. You knew what he did and said was based on these values. That was a very admirable part of this man.”
Harber said the third thing that struck him was Mattera’s kindness.
“I remember many small acts of meaningful kindness to many people, particularly young people, and to myself, often uncalled for, often surprised acts.
“But he had an enormous generosity of heart, based on those values, based on those principles, and an enormous passion with which he stood by and pursued those principles and qualities.”
Joburg City Theatre artistic director James Ngcobo, said Mattera believed in young writers, and to celebrate his legacy they will commit to uplifting the youth in literature with an Emerging Writers Awards project.
Rev Mzwandile Molo of the SA Council of Churches, said its general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana recalled how Mattera, in his forthright and courageous way, made those in power accountable.
Mattera he said, challenged the nation, the church and the council on how it was necessary for the church to play a significant and decisive contribution to make the postapartheid promise of the past a reality.
The memorial service ended when Mattera’s family members went to the stage to give thanks.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Friends, family and colleagues gather for memorial service of Don Mattera
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Friends, family and colleagues of late poet, author, journalist and activist Don Mattera gathered at a memorial service to pay tribute to him in Roodepoort on Sunday.
Speakers and performers included international relations and co-operation minister Dr Naledi Pandor, Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse, musician Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, singer and actress Abigail Kubheka, poet Lebo Mashile and poet and sculptor Pitika Ntuli.
Anton Harber, director of the Campaign for Free Expression and Caxton professor of journalism at Wits University, said three qualities struck him about Mattera.
“The first is his strength, he was an enormously strong man, not only physically strong, but morally strong,” Harber said.
The second was how principled he was.
“He knew what he believed, he knew what values mattered to him. He was always clear and firm about it. You knew what he did and said was based on these values. That was a very admirable part of this man.”
Harber said the third thing that struck him was Mattera’s kindness.
“I remember many small acts of meaningful kindness to many people, particularly young people, and to myself, often uncalled for, often surprised acts.
“But he had an enormous generosity of heart, based on those values, based on those principles, and an enormous passion with which he stood by and pursued those principles and qualities.”
Joburg City Theatre artistic director James Ngcobo, said Mattera believed in young writers, and to celebrate his legacy they will commit to uplifting the youth in literature with an Emerging Writers Awards project.
Rev Mzwandile Molo of the SA Council of Churches, said its general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana recalled how Mattera, in his forthright and courageous way, made those in power accountable.
Mattera he said, challenged the nation, the church and the council on how it was necessary for the church to play a significant and decisive contribution to make the postapartheid promise of the past a reality.
The memorial service ended when Mattera’s family members went to the stage to give thanks.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Don Mattera: Poet of the revolution
FRANK MEINTJIES | Don Mattera constantly shuffled the deck between anger and compassion
JONATHAN JANSEN | Unbowed and unbought to the very end
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos