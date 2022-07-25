×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Rapist gets swift justice after April arrest

25 July 2022 - 07:15
North West police have been congratulated for their role in convicting a man who raped a teenager. File photo.
North West police have been congratulated for their role in convicting a man who raped a teenager. File photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

A 28-year-old Potchefstroom rapist has been given a 25-year sentence for the rape of a 14-year-old on April 1.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena said the man was sentenced by the Ventersdorp magistrate’s court last week after the victim’s aunt found him raping the teenager inside a toilet in Appeldraai Village, close to Ventersdorp, in the early hours of the morning.

Police located and arrested him on April 5.

“Due to excellent investigations by Constable Nataniel Lephoi of the Potchefstroom family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, the accused was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment on two counts of rape,” Kwena said.

The rapist has been declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of the Firearms Act, and his name was included in the National Child Protection Register as a person unsuitable to work with children.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Five life sentences for PMB triple murderer and rapist

A packed gallery celebrated when Njabulo Ndlovu was handed down five life sentences for a triple murder and double rape in the Pietermaritzburg high ...
News
4 days ago

Durban woman arrested for 'falsely accusing' ex-boyfriend of rape

A Durban woman has been charged with perjury after she allegedly falsely accused her ex-boyfriend of raping her after learning about his new love ...
News
4 days ago

KZN teen tried to end her life after repeated rape by stepdad, court hears

A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after his rape conviction in the Pietermaritzburg high court.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Durban motorist fined R500 for reversing into parking bay South Africa
  3. Durban toddler found hanging from a tree at school South Africa
  4. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  5. 'Ermelo farmer accused of driving over children tried to save my child from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines