'Courageous' Timbavati ranger Anton Mzimba gunned down

28 July 2022 - 09:10 By TImesLIVE
Head of Rangers at the Timbavati reserve, Anton Mzimba, was shot and killed outside his home on Tuesday.
Image: Helping Rhinos

Anton Mzimba, head of ranger services at the Timbavati reserve, has been shot dead outside his home in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga.

Helping Rhinos said his killing on Tuesday “follows recent death threats and highlights the daily threat facing rangers”.

Mzimba, described as a rhino warrior for his fight against poachers, had spent 25 years at the reserve.

Timbavati said while it is “co-operating with the authorities in the investigations that are underway, the reserve needs to remain confidential about the details of these at this stage.”

New forensic academy to be powerful weapon to combat wildlife crimes

A new state-of-the-art forensic academy aims to train investigators to collect and analyse evidence from wildlife crime scenes.
News
2 months ago

The UK's Prince William, who spoke to Mzimba in November, said he is “deeply saddened”.

“Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa’s fantastic wildlife. Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice. My thoughts are with his family,” said the royal.

Paying tribute to Mzimba, Timbavati said: “Anton lived his beliefs, never wavered from his convictions and, above all, he remained a brave and honest man.”

“Today is a heartbreaking reminder of the huge challenges our wildlife protectors face and just how incredibly important it is to continue to support them in every way we can.”

Timbavati said he was “an exceptionally passionate, courageous, and spiritual man.”

“Those who had the pleasure of meeting him, spending time with him and working with him, will know how he dedicated his life to what he believed in, fighting for a species which has no voice of its own, and uplifting and inspiring the people who he knew needed his support. 

The impact that this one man has had, not only within the wildlife space, but also touching the lives of, and inspiring young children, has been simply enormous.”

