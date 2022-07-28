Search on for three suspects after top ranger shot dead, wife in hospital

Tributes are pouring in from around the world after an acclaimed field ranger at the Timbavati Game Lodge in Limpopo was shot dead by three armed men. Anton Mzimba's wife was also shot and is fighting for her life in hospital.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the shooting happened at the couple's home in Edinburgh Trust outside Thulamahashe, near Bushbuckridge.

“According to the information, three armed men entered the house of the couple around 7pm where they pretended to be asking for water as their vehicle had a problem. As the child was busy assisting them, the men abruptly approached the man of the house (who was busy in his car) and allegedly shot him several times.

“It is further alleged that his wife screamed, then she too was shot by the suspects in the stomach. The three suspects are said to have fled the scene in a white VW Polo without taking anything in the house,” Mohlala said.