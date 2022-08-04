Cosatu has accused Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Western Cape premier Alan Winde of refusing to engage with the union over crime.
The union organised a march to the mayor's offices and the provincial legislator to hand over a list of demands. They included an end to gang violence in communities, responsive government that listens to all of its people and an end all corruption.
Marchers demanded that all police stations and station commanders be evaluated by communities and called for adequate public safety at railway stations.
The marchers were unhappy that the city of Cape Town chief of staff James Styan came to accept the memorandum on behalf of the municipality instead of Hill-Lewis.
They were also unhappy that MEC for police oversight and community safety, Reagen Allen, came out instead of Winde. Motlatsi Tsubane, Cosatu's provincial chair took away the mic as Allen was concluding his comments.
Allen said not all the concerns listed by the union and marchers could be addressed by the province and needed a national government reply.
WATCH | Cosatu accuses Hill-Lewis, Winde of snubbing anti-crime march
